Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

