Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 28,452 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $99.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

