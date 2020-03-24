Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,530 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46.

