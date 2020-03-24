Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAPR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a negative net margin of 761.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

