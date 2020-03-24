Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

CPTA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. Capitala Finance has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $50.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

