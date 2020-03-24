Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.38.

CPX opened at C$20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$683.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

