Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.16. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 152,086 shares of company stock worth $1,435,975. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

