Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Rating Increased to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) from a hold rating to an action list buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$105.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$110.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CM. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$112.69.

CM opened at C$67.61 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 28,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,994,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,699,166.82. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham purchased 2,297 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,839. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

