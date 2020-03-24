Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Cameco stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cameco by 10,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,130.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

