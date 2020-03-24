Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

