Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

