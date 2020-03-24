Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 71,944 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,944 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 463,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 284,192 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

