Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after acquiring an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,310,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,771,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,293,000 after buying an additional 183,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,160,000 after buying an additional 202,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price objective (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

