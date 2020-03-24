Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Lear’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

