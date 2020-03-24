Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 40,867 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,867 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

EIX stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

