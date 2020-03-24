Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 11,200 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,637,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.