Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 10,200 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra increased their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

