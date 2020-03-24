Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases Shares of 35,458 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37,668.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 912,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,881,000 after acquiring an additional 910,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Okta by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,037 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 4,826 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $579,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,849 shares of company stock valued at $18,047,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

