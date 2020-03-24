Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $112,786,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after purchasing an additional 686,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

