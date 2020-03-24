Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.70 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,913 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,219,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

