Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $2,276,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 159,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.61. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $156.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

