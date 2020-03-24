Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.74 Million Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.44.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

