Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.