Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in UDR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,384,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after acquiring an additional 125,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

