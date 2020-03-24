Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) versus WSFS Financial (NYSE:WSFS) Head to Head Survey

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and WSFS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $991.00 million 0.65 $201.96 million $1.72 2.97 WSFS Financial $709.20 million 1.40 $148.81 million $3.74 5.21

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 20.38% 9.20% 1.26% WSFS Financial 20.98% 10.10% 1.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bancorp and WSFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 8 0 0 2.00 WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.28, indicating a potential upside of 238.18%. WSFS Financial has a consensus target price of $45.92, indicating a potential upside of 135.59%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than WSFS Financial.

Dividends

Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cadence Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Cadence Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

