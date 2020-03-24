Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.92.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.25 and its 200 day moving average is $240.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caci International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caci International by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 74,609 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

