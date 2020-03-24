Brokers Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

