Brokers Set Expectations for Tripadvisor Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the travel company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIP. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,713,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 422,513 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,379 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 465,951 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.