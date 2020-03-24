Brokers Set Expectations for Mongodb Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mongodb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mongodb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDB. ValuEngine raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $125.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $184.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,882,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,306 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $300,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,254.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $2,430,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,727 shares of company stock valued at $30,837,031 in the last 90 days. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

