Brokers Offer Predictions for Roku Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

Shares of ROKU opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85. Roku has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total transaction of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock worth $28,383,042. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

