Brokers Offer Predictions for Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Cowen raised shares of Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Guess? stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $462.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

