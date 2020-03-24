Brokers Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Smartsheet from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.68 on Monday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $35,129,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $132,578.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,298. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.