Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

