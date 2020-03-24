Boyd Group Income Fund to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.43.

Shares of BYD opened at C$131.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$204.75. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$125.01 and a 12 month high of C$231.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.