BNP Paribas Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Underperform

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.