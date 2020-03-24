BMO Capital Markets Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$21.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.25.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.59. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. CAE has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

