BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMCH. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

BMCH stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

