Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $839,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Lear stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $159.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

