Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $663,000 Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.