Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 6,073 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.