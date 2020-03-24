Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,626,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after buying an additional 282,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 119,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,207,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 257,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

In other news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 and have sold 16,868 shares valued at $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

