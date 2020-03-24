Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 175.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

