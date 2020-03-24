Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,193,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.