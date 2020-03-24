Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $24,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

MTN opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

