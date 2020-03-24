Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,004 KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

