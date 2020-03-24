Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $10,177,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,096,000 after acquiring an additional 291,446 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UN. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

