Bluefin Trading LLC Sells 27,300 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Bluefin Trading LLC trimmed its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

NYSE OAS opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

