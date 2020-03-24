Bluefin Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 10,296 News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in News by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 67,539 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in News by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in News by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in News by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,457,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of News stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

