Bluefin Trading LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Coty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

NYSE:COTY opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

