Bluefin Trading LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Bluefin Trading LLC decreased its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 610,400 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC owned about 0.11% of Smith Micro Software worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 90,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of SMSI opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.53. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

